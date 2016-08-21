Ibrahimovic: United can win the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a vision, that Manchester United can win the Premier League title this season.

United have made a perfect start to the campaign, winning their opening two matches after seeing off Southampton 2-0 on Friday.

Ibrahimovic has made an instant impact, scoring three goals in two games on the back of his brace against Southampton at Old Trafford, as world-record signing Paul Pogba made his first Premier League start.

But the evergreen 34-year-old striker insists United - led by Jose Mourinho - will only get better in their quest for a first league trophy since 2013.

"I believe that we can win the title, I have this vision," said Ibrahimovic. "But we need to work hard for it and we will do everything to bother all the other teams that want to win.

"Now I'm just focusing on trying to help my team win and after two games we have two wins, which is the most important thing.

"Who scores is less important, as long as we are winning. Yes, I've scored three goals so far in the Premier League and I'm happy for that but it is only the beginning.

"The season is long, I will work hard, the team will work hard and slowly we will get better and better so let's see what the outcome will be."

Ibrahimovic and United are back in action at newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday.