Ibrahimovic's European ban cut on appeal
By app
Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be free to face former club Barcelona in the Champions League next week after his two-match suspension was halved on appeal, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The volatile Swede was sent off in the last 16 first leg match with Valencia after lunging at full-back Andres Guardado with his studs up in PSG's 2-1 victory in Spain. He served the first match of the ban in the second leg.
PSG host the first leg of their quarter-final tie on April 2 with the return in Barcelona on April 10.
