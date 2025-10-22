Behind the scenes: How PSG forward Ousmane Dembele's historic Ballon d'Or triumph unfolded

Being a sports writer has its privileges.

It allows, among other things, the chance to live out some of football’s biggest nights from the inside, infiltrated, sometimes like a spy – the Champions League final, the World Cup final or, once every year, the Ballon d’Or. However, unlike Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, we could leave the binoculars and pliers at home.

After securing our accreditation for this year’s gala evening, FourFourTwo was off to central Paris and the 2,500-seat Theatre du Chatelet, just a couple of hundred metres from both Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Louvre.

How Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or triumph unfolded in Paris

Ousmane Dembele met a tasty atmosphere at the official Ballon d'Or ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the banks of the River Seine, we found it completely overrun in the hours before the ceremony.

The Ballon d’Or has had its roots in Paris since France Football handed out the award for the first time in 1956 – Paris Saint-Germain didn’t even exist back then, and since their formation in 1970, a player from the club has won the award only once.

PSG fans celebrate Ousmane Dembele’s Ballon d’Or win.🧨pic.twitter.com/7z21t0CL8TSeptember 22, 2025

When it happened in 2021, in reality, Lionel Messi’s victory owed not to his performances at the Parc des Princes.

He’d only moved to France three months before the ceremony – the honour was instead influenced by his Copa America triumph that summer, his long-awaited first international trophy with Argentina.

George Weah had spent much of 1995 with Les Parisiens, starring for PSG in the Champions League, but had joined Milan by the time the Ballon d’Or was his.

This time, it was different.

A current PSG star was in line to win the award for performances that had written history for the club, delivering their first-ever Champions League crown.

Dembele became the sixth Frenchman to win the individual award (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Outside the theatre were banners of support for Dembele, a sea of PSG shirts and one chant echoing from every corner: “Et Ousmane, Ballon d’Or.”

Amid the noise, FFT slipped onto the red carpet to see Ronaldinho, plus Andres Iniesta dressed with the same elegance he showed on the pitch.

PSG Champions League hero Gianluigi Donnarumma also received cheers, back in Paris following his transfer to Manchester City.

Ronaldinho was on hand to dish out the award in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dembele was last to arrive, building the tension in a late-afternoon frenzy where many had started to fear he might not be crowned in his own city. Unlike some previous editions, this year was conducted with such secrecy that not even the winners knew the outcome in advance.

The Ballon d’Or is to football what the Oscars are to cinema: a fascinating blend of elitism, glamour and suspense.

With no leaks to rely on – 12 months ago, Rodri’s victory had been foreshadowed by Real Madrid’s dramatic boycott of the event on the day itself – this time the accredited media tried to draw conclusions from the poker faces of those present.

Rodri clinched the previous edition of the award, much to the dismay of figures at Real Madrid... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dembele had been the odds-on favourite ever since he’d guided PSG to a historic victory in Munich in late May, but hours before the gala began, there were rumours beginning to swirl that Lamine Yamal could spring a surprise.

“What if he does?” some asked within Barcelona’s own delegation, led by club president Joan Laporta, a man who tends to brim with optimism even when everything is against him.

The fact that some seats for Barça’s delegation were moved forward raised suspicions further. Even co-host Ruud Gullit joked about seeing Yamal back on stage after presenting him with the Kopa Trophy, as the best player of the year under the age of 21.

Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy, and also came runner-up in the headline award (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the evening was destined for Dembele.

Backstage after receiving the award, he was congratulated by Yamal, the two sharing a sincere embrace. The 18-year-old runner-up will surely have more opportunities to win the award. For now, he found comfort in words of affection from all sides – second place was already a height legends like Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Samuel Eto’o and Francesco Totti never achieved.

Outside, there were hundreds of PSG fans waiting to congratulate Dembele, chanting his name with pride. The noise was deafening, contagious.

The party had only just begun. PSG ultras coloured the historic evening for a club that now feels fully entitled to parade its name around the world with honour.

“A few years ago this would have been unthinkable, but Luis Enrique changed Dembele’s life,” a fan told us, eager to catch the star afterwards for a photo or autograph.

Sadly, Enrique couldn’t be there – PSG’s Ligue 1 match at Marseille had been postponed a day earlier due to storm warnings and rescheduled for the same night as the ceremony.

PSG boss Luis Enrique was forced to miss the ceremony due to on-field commitments (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a shame Luis Enrique and his players aren’t here – France sabotaged itself on a night when it should have showcased itself to the world,” a French journalist told us.

Dembele could only make it to the ceremony because he had a hamstring injury, otherwise the event could have become a massive anti-climax at only 24 hours’ notice.

The awards over, Yamal departed, surrounded by a security team of more than 20 people, like a US president. Hidden away among so many staff, his face was impossible to see.

Yamal brought everyone out with him for the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

More visible was Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin for a record third consecutive year.

“We’re on holiday in Paris, so we came to see her,” a young Catalan girl explained to FFT outside the theatre. “I fell in love with this sport thanks to players like her and Alexia Putellas.”

Unfortunately, there are always some who fail to behave. Barça’s entourage departed amid insults and unpleasant comments from some in the crowd, particularly aimed at Yamal.

Dembele was joined by Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati as the two Ballon d'Or winners for 2025 (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, received a significantly better reception, surrounded by his trusted circle as he approached the club’s ultras, who have practically mythologised him since the club’s Champions League glory. “Merci, president!” they sang.

FFT grabbed a quick word with Al-Khelaifi before he entered his van: “Dembele deserved it more than anyone, he’s an example to all,” the PSG supremo told us.

When Dembele himself emerged, chants from the crowd drew laughter from the 28-year-old, grateful but attempting to leave as discreetly as possible, eager to celebrate in private with his people.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG president, was on the scene to celebrate Dembele's triumph (Image credit: Getty Images)

As some fans set off celebratory flares though, he showed the trophy to his supporters, and even leaned over the barrier that separated them to allow some to briefly touch it.

After this award, Dembele is aware that he’ll now live permanently under the spotlight, even more than before.

Across the way, dozens of police were stationed to ensure everyone’s safety. “Put out the flares,” they ordered the Collectif Ultras Paris, who obeyed in order to keep celebrating, their party continuing into the night.

An historic night for Dembele (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We will win the Champions League again,” one fan declared, buoyed by another night of PSG success.

Across Paris, one chant continued to be sung over and over.

“Ousmane, Ballon d’Or.”