If Ireland are to qualify for the World Cup, ghosts of the past will have to be banished

A remarkable set of wins has the Boys in Green dreaming but familiar foes await in the playoffs

Hungary , Hungary - 16 November 2025; Troy Parrott, left, and Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Qualifier match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Hat-trick hero Troy Parrott celebrates after leading Ireland to a stunning win in Hungary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ireland’s remarkable wins over Portugal and Hungary were among the stories of an incredible international break – and booked the Boys in Green an unlikely place in the World Cup play-offs.

Thursday’s draw saw the Boys in Green pitted against Czech Republic on March 26 before a potential final date with either Denmark or North Macedonia five days later. Crucially, if they get past the Czechs, they will play in Dublin.

The playoffs bring up plenty of bad memories for Ireland

Republic of Ireland celebrate after their success against Portugal

Troy Parrott's brace led Ireland to a famous win over Portugal and set the scene for a night to remember in Budapest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There isn’t a huge amount of history between Ireland and Czech Republic with the countries having only met on eight occasions and not in a competitive game since September 2007.

However, as fate would have it, that encounter in Prague was a defeat that all but guaranteed Steve Staunton’s side would not make it to Euro 2008, and the end of his short but shambolic reign in charge.

Thousands will descend on Prague in late March, hoping for an away day to rival Budapest – and a passage through the Czech capital to a date with destiny in Dublin

While there isn’t much of an added narrative with their semi-final opponents, both potential final foes have enough lore for a set of fantasy novels. North Macedonia might not stir much emotion for many nations – but for Ireland, they were the nemesis of the late-1990s.

A glorious decade in Irish football could and should have had more finals appearances but for two calamitous days in the former Yugoslav republic. The first came fittingly close to April Fool’s Day in 1997 where Ireland fell to a 3-2 defeat in an infamous orange shirt that was quickly retired afterwards.

The phrase “I had a Macedonia” slipped its way into Irish pop culture and folklore – and the nightmare repeated itself two and half years later, this time with Euro 2000 automatic qualification on the line.

In the final game of the campaign with Ireland battling Yugoslavia and Croatia for top spot in quite the geopolitical group, Niall Quinn’s goal looked to have top spot sealed only for Goran Stavrevski to strike in the 90th minute and force Ireland into the play-offs where they lost to Turkey on away goals.

Thankfully, there are no away goals in the current single-game format – and if North Macedonia do reach the final, it’ll be in Dublin, not Skopje. A relief to anyone who lived through those scarred campaigns.

Instead, the likely visitors to the Aviva Stadium are the last team to beat the Boys in Green in a World Cup final playoff. The Danes will have their own fears after the shock failure to beat Belarus led to their dramatic loss in Scotland, but they will be nothing to compared to those of the hosts.

Just over eight years ago, after navigating a fine 0-0 away draw in the first leg, Shane Duffy gave Martin O’Neill’s an early lead in Dublin and had the nation dreaming. It soon turned into a nightmare with Christian Eriksen leading Denmark to a stunning 5-1 win, with the midfielder hitting a hat-trick.

Denmark&#039;s midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates with Denmark&#039;s midfielder Thomas Delaney (R) after scoring their third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match, second leg, between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 14, 2017.

The hopes of Irish football have been revived by the team's heroics. (Image credit: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

A chastening night spelt the end for both Ireland’s World Cup hopes and their status as a semi-competent football nation, with the misdemeanours of those running the sport in the country coming home to roost. The intervening eight years have been the lowest in their history.

There has been next to nothing for Irish fans to cling onto in recent times, with wins a rarity and the concept of rock bottom changing by the year. That was until Parrott breathed new life into Irish football with possibly their best-ever back-to-back results.

Hope has returned. Belief is growing and will only swell over the next four months. There’s a positivity around the national team that hasn’t existed since before that harrowing night in November 2017.

So perhaps it’s fate that Denmark – and Eriksen – could be the last obstacle between Ireland and a first World Cup in a generation.

Peter Fitzpatrick

Peter writes freelance for FourFourTwo and has previous experience at Evening Standard and Football365 among several others. He now works for us alongside OneFootball, the Sporting News and Stats Perform. One of the very few Irish people living in London and even fewer to support Manchester United, he spends time away from football rewatching TV shows and attempting to play tennis.

