'I'd take him': Arsenal legend urges Gunners to sign prolific Premier League striker

Arsenal (opens in new tab) legend Paul Merson is keen for the Gunners to sign Ivan Toney this summer, amid rumours of a move to the Emirates Stadium for the Brentford (opens in new tab) striker.

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored Premier League goals this season than Toney, who has found the net 20 times for Thomas Frank's Bees – reaching that mark with a stoppage-time free-kick winner against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

The England international, 27, has seen his stock continue to rise this term – and, despite potentially facing a lengthy ban in relation to betting breaches – he has been linked with several top clubs, with Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) also said to be interested.

And Merson would love to see Toney make the move to North London. Speaking to Sky Sports, the two-time First Division champion explained (opens in new tab):

Toney has scored against Arsenal and Manchester City this season (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

"I don’t see too much difference between him and [Gabriel] Jesus, I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him.

"He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes, you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air; he has got a very good brain, Toney; he can see a picture.

"He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass and he is tidy."

Toney joined Brentford from League One Peterborough United in 2020 and helped the Bees to their first-ever promotion to the Premier League a year later, top-scoring in the Championship with 31 goals during his first campaign in West London.

He earned his first England call-up last autumn, eventually making his debut for the Three Lions in March's Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Ukraine at Wembley.