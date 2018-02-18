If it isn't Madrid, it's Paris - Hazard tires of speculation

Eden Hazard offered a weary response to fresh speculation linking him with a departure from Chelsea, affirming his commitment to a Stamford Bridge stay.

The Belgium star is the key man in Antonio Conte's squad and is the Blues' top-scorer this season with 15 strikes to his name in all competitions.

His routine star turns since joining from Lille in 2012 has reportedly drawn interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Hazard has grown accustomed to seeing his name linked elsewhere and is able to focus fully on affairs at his current club.

"Yes, but they are interested in me for several years," Hazard told Telefoot. "We talk about it for a long time. When it is not Paris, it is Real. And when it is not Real, it is Paris.

"Today, I am good where I am. If one day I have to move, I will move. But for now, I am good here. I am well-rounded and I will give my best for Chelsea.

"For now, I am here. There are still games to play. There are competitions we are trying to win. And then, there is the World Cup.

"I am here. I still have two and a half years on my contract at Chelsea. I am good here. I play every game. And I manage to play well in every game.

"The fans like me. My family is good here. We will see what will happen. In football, everything can happen, but also nothing can happen."