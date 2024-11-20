'I’m performing at the highest level, and I feel good': Harry Kane talks international retirement plans with England

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has revealed his future plans with his national side as the 2026 World Cup pulls into view.

He was attending a statue unveiling at the home of his childhood London club, Ridgeway Rovers, when he was asked where he sees his England future following the 2026 competition, and whether it could be his last.

The Three Lions captain — ranked the sixth-best player in the world right now by FourFourTwo — seemed fairly sure about his own timeline in response.

Harry Kane believes he’ll play beyond 2026 for England

Asked by press at the event whether it was to be his last tournament, the 31-year-old replied: “I don’t think so.

“There’s a perception that when you get to your 30s that you’re coming to the end, but for me I’m performing at the highest level, and I feel good.”

The Bayern forward already has a good understanding with incoming manager Thomas Tuchel from when the two crossed paths in Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question comes after Kane was unexpectedly dropped to the bench in Lee Carsley’s penultimate game as interim head coach against Greece.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins took his place leading the line and scored with just seven minutes on the clock, providing some challenge to Kane’s usual starting berth.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the Bayern forward was back in situ for the following meeting with Ireland at Wembley, where he notched a goal of his own from the penalty spot.

It was the first time in a while that Kane hadn’t started for England when available for selection, but with incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel having recently led him through a 36-goal Bundesliga season at the Allianz Arena, don’t count the former Tottenham man out just yet.

The next major tournament after the World Cup will be the Euro 2028, where Kane will be 34 years old, turning 35 a few weeks later.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, as Kane alludes to, it’s certainly not uncommon for a player of that age to turn out at a major tournament — just this summer, we saw a 41-year-old Pepe turn out for Portugal alongside a 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane’s game doesn’t rely on pace or intense athleticism, usually the first traits to hamper players as they enter the twilight of their careers.

Ultimately, whether Kane is still as important a figure in the England setup come 2028 will depend on whether he can maintain his current levels, but it certainly isn’t out of the question, and the England captain seems determined to prove any doubters wrong.