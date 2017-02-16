I'm very happy at Tottenham - Pochettino avoids Barcelona talk

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino avoided talk of a potential Barcelona switch, saying he is "very happy" at the Premier League club.

With Luis Enrique under huge pressure at Barca, Pochettino has been linked with a move to the LaLiga giants at the end of the season.

But the Argentinian refused to be drawn on the speculation, insisting he is satisfied with life at Spurs.

"It's important to be focused on the game," Pochettino said ahead of his team's Europa League clash against Gent.

"I can't say anything about that. I'm at Tottenham. I am very happy, I have four more years on my contract, I'm enjoying an exciting project.

"It's true it's not an easy project, but I'm very happy here."

The pressure has intensified on Luis Enrique after Barca were thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Barca are also second in LaLiga, only a point behind rivals Real Madrid, although having played two more games.