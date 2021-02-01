Cape Town City unveil new third kit

Cape Town City have officially unveiled their brand-new third and alternative kit for the 2020-21 season.

The Citizens released the new kit after unveiling their home-and-away kit for the new season in October last year.

Jan Olde Riekerink's side could don their new kit when they welcome Bloemfontein Celtic to the Cape Town Stadium for their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash on Saturday.

They will then turn their attention back to the DStv Premiership when they travel to take on Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on 9 February.

The Mother City outfit currently occupy fifth spot in the league standings, with 23 points after 14 games following their 1-1 draw with Baroka this past Sunday.

Enjoy this photo gallery of Cape Town City's new third kit: