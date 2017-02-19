Inspired by Zeman's return, Pescara hammer Genoa 5-0

Zdenek Zeman enjoyed a hugely successful homecoming at Pescara on Sunday as he orchestrated a 5-0 win over Genoa in his first match back in charge, ending the struggling team's wait for a first on-field victory of the Serie A season.

The 69-year-old was reappointed by Pescara following the dismissal of Massimo Oddo last week, having previously enjoyed a successful spell with the club in 2011-12, when he helped them win promotion to Serie A.

The veteran Czech is in for a tough task now, though, as they look to avoid relegation, with Pescara's only victory in the preceding 24 league games this season coming after they were awarded a 3-0 triumph over Sassuolo when it was found their opponents had fielded an ineligible player in a 2-1 victory.

Zeman made sure he got his second spell at the Delfini off to a fine start, as they destroyed Genoa courtesy of an early Lucas Orban own goal, followed by Gianluca Caprari's brace and strikes from Ahmad Benali and Alberto Cerri.

The victory was Pescara's biggest Serie A win in their history.

5 - Pescara have won a Serie A match with 5+ goals margin for the first time in their history. Unbelievable. February 19, 2017

Zeman's men remain last in the Serie A table with 12 points from 25 games and are still 10 points behind the safety of 17th place, which is occupied by Empoli.