Inter held at Bologna in Serie A opener

The European champions have decided to stick with the players who secured an unprecedented Italian treble last term but the lack of a replacement for sold forward Mario Balotelli could haunt Inter with just a day left in the transfer window.

Inter's players looked a touch off the pace as they had done in Friday's European Super Cup defeat by Atletico Madrid although Wesley Sneijder threatened with three free-kicks.

Samuel Eto'o clipped the bar from substitute Coutinho's cross but Inter fans will be worried by the start and the lack of reinforcements for an ageing squad, especially with AC Milan signing their former hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic and beating Lecce 4-0 in their opener.

