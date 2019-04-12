Inter Milan eyeing ambitious move for Manchester United star

The Italian was in London to watch Tottenham’s 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Manchester City on Tuesday, before visiting Old Trafford to watch Manchester United lose by the same margin against Barcelona a day later.

Leggo has reported that the purpose of Ausilio’s second trip to Manchester was to watch Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in action, as well as Barça midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Bellgium's all-time top goalscorer Lukaku has been touted as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi, who looks set to leave the San Siro club this summer after being stripped of the captaincy earlier this season.

Spurs pair Christian Eriksen and Serge Aurier, and City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, are understood to have been other players of interest to Inter's man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

