Interim Watford boss Hayden Mullins not getting ahead of himself

Interim Watford head coach Hayden Mullins is taking things one game at a time – but would relish the opportunity to be in charge on a permanent basis.

Since the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores, under-23s coach Mullins has stepped in alongside Graham Stack and was in the dugout for the first time for the 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Wednesday night.

Hopes of a swift appointment appear to have stalled, with initial talks reported to involve the likes of Chris Hughton and Paul Clement.

Sam Allardyce and former Real Betis boss Quique Setien have also been linked with the vacancy.

There have, though, been suggestions the club hierarchy could now instead opt for an appointment until the end of the season, having already dispensed with the services of two managers since August – Javi Gracia was sacked in September after just four Premier League games.

Mullins looks set to be overseeing the first team again when Crystal Palace, his first professional club, head to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Asked about the possibility of taking on the job full-time, the 40-year-old said at a press conference, reported by the Watford Observer: “If they came to me and there was an offer like that, obviously I work for the football club and I’d love to step in and do the role if they needed it.

“Like I say, at the moment I work for the football club and doing the role they need me to do at this time.

“As far as I know I am in charge on the weekend, so I have been preparing today for the Crystal Palace game.

“At the moment I just work for the football club. In terms of me being the long-term manager, it’s a situation where I just need to keep working and doing the job I’m given at this moment.

“It’s down to the board to decide. Coming in daily and working with the first team is fantastic and something I love and really enjoying.”

Defeat at high-flying Leicester left Watford still adrift at the bottom of the table, with only one league win this season.

Mullins said: “There is a massive chunk of the season left and we have to believe. Anything can happen and we’re going to be positive until someone says we can’t do it.

“We just need all the boys to believe. This (performance at Leicester) is the standard we need from now until the end of the season to stay in games and try to affect the opposition.”

Defender Christian Kabasele and midfielder Roberto Pereyra are back in full training, having been absent since the win at Norwich before the international break.

“They both did everything fine and unless anything happens between now and Saturday, they’ll be ready,” Mullins said on Watford’s official website.