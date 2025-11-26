Olympiacos vs Real Madrid live streams: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid today as pressure continues to build on Xabi Alonso in the Los Blancos dugout. Below are all the details on live streaming and TV coverage, so you have no excuse for missing out, wherever you are in the world.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is facing huge pressure over his position at the Bernabeu after his side drew 2-2 with Elche at the weekend.

Despite being top of La Liga and well-positioned in Europe, sources say his players are beginning to question his methods, with Vini Jr the latest to have reportedly vented his frustrations.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid for free?

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid is available as part of the Champions League package on Paramount+ in the US, with a free seven-day trial currently on offer for annual plans.

That means you could, technically, sign up, watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid for free, then cancel if you feel the subscription has served its purpose.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the UK

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid is set to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT in Greece.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the US

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Black Friday Deal Get Paramount+ for just $2.99/month for 2 months Paramount+ Essential is usually $7.99/month.

Paramount+ Premium is usually $12.99/month. Get either for just $2.99 for two months, saving up to 77%!

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Olympiacos and Real Madrid live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Preview

Olympiacos haven't had it their way in Europe at all so far this season, as the Greek side still steps up their search for a first win.

Two draws and two defeats from their first four games means a clash with Real Madrid would have been bottom of their priority list.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side has drawn with FC Pafos and PSV Eindhoven, but losses against Barcelona and Arsenal dampened their qualification woes.

Without the services of Alexandros Paschalakis and Konstantinos Angelakis, the Red and Whites look relatively healthy elsewhere and will be bidding to chalk up a famous night in their history should they emerge victorious.

Real Madrid needed a late leveller from Jude Bellingham to rescue a point against Elche last time out, with vicious rumours suggesting Alonso is now under fire in the Spanish capital.

A number of players are said to be happy with the Spaniard's management, and another disappointing result on Wednesday would only further add to the slow-burning fire.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (groin) and Franco Mastantuono (groin) are 100% out of the contest, while Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring) and defender David Alaba (muscle) all need to be assessed.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid

It could be tight and nervy for the Spanish giants, but we are backing them to pick up another win in Europe.