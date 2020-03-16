Inverness player no longer in self-isolation

The Inverness player who went into self-isolation last week has been given the all clear.

The Ladbrokes Championship club confirmed on Friday that an unnamed player had reported a number of similar symptoms to those of Covid-19 and had been instructed to self-isolate.

A statement on Monday read: “The club can confirm that the player that went into isolation last week does not have Covid-19 and is returning to training this week with the rest of the squad.

“No players, staff or coaches at ICTFC are in isolation.”