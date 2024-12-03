Is Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez injured? Premier League injury update
The 32-year-old had to be taken off in the second half of the Villans defeat at Stamford Bridge
Emiliano Martinez remains a huge benefactor of Unai Emery's success at Aston Villa.
The talented 32-year-old was recently awarded the coveted Yashin Trophy and continues to make a name for himself following his move from Arsenal, the charismatic Argentine already has five clean sheets to his name this term, with four of those coming in the Champions League.
But after a nasty collision with Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, concerns have grown over Martinez's fitness and with their clash with Brentford approaching, FPL experts want to know: will Martinez play against the Bees in Gameweek 14?
Is Emiliano Martinez fit enough to play against Brentford?
Unfortunately, it looks like Martinez is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was taken off and replaced by Robin Olsen in the 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.
According to D Sports, the 2022 World Cup winner has fractured the little finger of his left hand. Another report from TyC Sports relayed the same information but also suggested the injury would not require a long recovery period.
“I don’t know now what exactly is his injury. It’s in his hand but we have to check him,” Emery said in his post-match press conference at the weekend, confirming the uncertainty of the situation.
“We are not in a spell of good results, but each match is an opportunity to come back with a good result and hopefully we can do it on Wednesday against Brentford with our supporters in Villa Park.”
“We are disappointed with the result. Chelsea are getting better and getting stronger than last year," he added.
“Today, in the match we tested it, but we have to keep going in the league. We have to keep the consistency we had before. We lost one opportunity in this match but we have another one on Wednesday."
We expect Martinez to be out of action for a few weeks, so for you Fantasy Premier League geeks, it's best you get the 32-year-old whipped out of your squad and replaced pretty sharpish!
Aston Villa, as mentioned, are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as they host Brentford at Villa Park.
