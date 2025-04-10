Is Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert injured? Premier League injury update

Justin Kluivert has missed both of Bournemouth's last two games and the Cherries will be desperate for him to return for a vital game against Fulham in the race for Europe next season.

Bournemouth have hit a slight stumbling block in their sensational season under Adoni Iraola. The Cherries were flying high in the Premier League with dreams of potential Champions League qualification firmly in their sights when they sat 5th in the table six gameweeks ago. Since then they have failed to win a single game in the league and now sit 10th, with injury struggles catching up to them.

They will play host to a jubilant Fulham following their 3-2 win against Liverpool, which ensured they were able to leapfrog Bournemouth and put themselves right in contention for a European place next season.

Is Justin Kluivert fit to face Fulham on Monday night?

Justin Kluivert with one of his hat-trick balls in the Premier league this season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kluivert has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists across 28 Premier League games helping him force his way back into the Netherlands set up, starting both of their Nations League games against Spain in the last international break.

The Fulham clash represents a key moment in Bournemouth season, with a win ensuring they stay close in the race for European places next season.

Andoni Iraola has lead Bournemouth to a fantastic season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola has only provided one major update on Kluivert's fitness, coming after Bournemouth 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at home in the FA Cup.

"Justin finished [the FA Cup QF] dead," said the Spaniard afte.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He was dead like a lot of them. And there is a part that there is an overload. He was coming from starting both games against Spain, big games for him mentally and physically."

Bournemouth beat Manchester City in the Premier League at the Vitality stadium but were unable to repeat the feat in the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola is hopeful that a nine day break between fixtures will allow not just Kluivert, but Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra to return to fitness.

It will give us a little bit more chance with the players that we have now injured, talking about Justin, about Tav, about Sini," he said to the Daily Echo.

“Let's see if we can have a chance for them to be available because it makes a difference for us.”

Justin Kluivert in action for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth will face Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the two games after Fulham, both teams who will be looking to catch and overtake them in the table as the season heads towards its conclusion.