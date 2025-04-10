Is Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert injured? Premier League injury update

By published

Justin Kluivert has been in sensational form this season, but is he fit for Bournemouth's next game against Fulham?

Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal
Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Kluivert has missed both of Bournemouth's last two games and the Cherries will be desperate for him to return for a vital game against Fulham in the race for Europe next season.

Bournemouth have hit a slight stumbling block in their sensational season under Adoni Iraola. The Cherries were flying high in the Premier League with dreams of potential Champions League qualification firmly in their sights when they sat 5th in the table six gameweeks ago. Since then they have failed to win a single game in the league and now sit 10th, with injury struggles catching up to them.

They will play host to a jubilant Fulham following their 3-2 win against Liverpool, which ensured they were able to leapfrog Bournemouth and put themselves right in contention for a European place next season.

Is Justin Kluivert fit to face Fulham on Monday night?

Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal and his hat-trick goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on November 30, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Justin Kluivert with one of his hat-trick balls in the Premier league this season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kluivert has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists across 28 Premier League games helping him force his way back into the Netherlands set up, starting both of their Nations League games against Spain in the last international break.

The Fulham clash represents a key moment in Bournemouth season, with a win ensuring they stay close in the race for European places next season.

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Head Coach Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth during pre-season training at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has lead Bournemouth to a fantastic season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola has only provided one major update on Kluivert's fitness, coming after Bournemouth 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at home in the FA Cup.

"Justin finished [the FA Cup QF] dead," said the Spaniard afte.

"He was dead like a lot of them. And there is a part that there is an overload. He was coming from starting both games against Spain, big games for him mentally and physically."

Bournemouth came out on top in their previous clash in the Premier League back in November

Bournemouth beat Manchester City in the Premier League at the Vitality stadium but were unable to repeat the feat in the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola is hopeful that a nine day break between fixtures will allow not just Kluivert, but Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra to return to fitness.

It will give us a little bit more chance with the players that we have now injured, talking about Justin, about Tav, about Sini," he said to the Daily Echo.

“Let's see if we can have a chance for them to be available because it makes a difference for us.”

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on August 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Justin Kluivert in action for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth will face Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the two games after Fulham, both teams who will be looking to catch and overtake them in the table as the season heads towards its conclusion.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.