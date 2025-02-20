Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward

Liverpool’s Dutch forward Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the weekend's game

Cody Gakpo has 16 goals to his name for Liverpool in 2024/25
Cody Gakpo in action for Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are heading towards the business end of the season after a spectacular start to the season in which they’ve lost just four matches, including one dead rubber Champions League group stage match, and the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final which they went on to win 4-1 on aggregate.

Arne Slot’s team face a tough run, playing away at Manchester City before hosting Newcastle and Southampton before they travel to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Compared to last season, when Cody Gakpo’s long-term future at Liverpool was questioned, the Dutch forward has been in exceptional form, but has been absent for Liverpool’s last two matches, and is a doubt moving forward.

When will Cody Gakpo return for Liverpool?

Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2024.

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal vs Real Madrid in the Champions League. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Gakpo had scored ten goals in ten Anfield appearances before Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park for the last-ever Merseyside Derby at the famous ground, which is ranked at No.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain. That match ended on a sour note, after a 2-2 draw, with red cards for Curtis Jones, Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

It also saw Gakpo pick up a knock that meant he missed the 2-1 win over Wolves and the midweek trip to Aston Villa. These were the first games he had missed all season due to injury.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot issued an update prior to Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa.

When asked about injuries to Gakpo and defender Joe Gomez, he said: “I think both are not available for tomorrow [against Aston Villa].

“Cody is close to being back and Joe will take quite a long time. He is going to be out for numerous weeks because of a hamstring injury.”

Whilst Liverpool fans, and perhaps fantasy football managers, will be disappointed that Gakpo has missed two matches, Slot’s suggestion that he is close to returning is a positive sign.

Gakpo has undoubtedly been Liverpool’s second-best attacker this season, behind the inevitably brilliant Mo Salah, who is 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Gakpo has contributed to 21 goals already, just one less than he managed across the whole of last season.

With Diogo Jota’s injury history, Darwin Nunez's inconsistency and Luis Diaz's failure to be clinical in front of goal, Slot will be hoping Gakpo can remain fit for the remainder of what could be a historic season for Liverpool.

