Is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak injured? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is proving instrumental in his side's hopes for success this season.

Isak - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - already has five goals and two assists to his name for the Magpies and continues to be linked with a move away from St James' Park in the summer.

But for now, he firmly remains a Newcastle United player and with a crunch clash against Premier League leaders Liverpool on the horizon, the question remains whether he will be fit enough to face Arne Slot's side.

Is Alexander Isak fit enough to play against Liverpool?

Alexander Isak is carrying Newcastle's weight of expectation in attack this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager Eddie Howe held his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Liverpool on Wednesday admitting a decision on Isak's fitness will have to be made closer to the time.

The Sweden international looked in some discomfort at Selhurst Park at the weekend. He was replaced by Harvey Barnes with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw.

Callum Wilson could be called upon in attack for Newcastle against Liverpool (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“He took a knock to his hip and wasn't able to carry on. We haven't seen him in training yet,” said Howe earlier this week “We don't think it's a long-term injury. We'll see (re Liverpool). It will be about pain management."

Howe has both Callum Wilson and Barnes waiting in the wings following Isak's latest setback and given the hectic festive schedule, the Newcastle boss may now be forced to leave Isak out of the squad.

"It would be beneficial to play with a centre-forward in the team and we have had that issue before this season," he added.

"Isak's injury disrupted our rhythm, but we had other issues as well. You make tweaks and hope it works. Goalscoring has not historically been a problem with my team - it's usually the other way. No change in approach but sometimes these things just happen and go in phases."

It looks like to us here at FourFourTwo that Isak is likely to sit out and with huge games against Brentford and Leicester City to come, is it worth the risk?

William Osula has barely had a sniff this season following his transfer from Sheffield United, so could we see the talented 21-year-old in line for his first start against the Reds?