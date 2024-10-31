Is Tottenham captain Son Heung-min injured? Premier League injury update

Son has missed three of Spurs’ last four league games.

Tottenham’s second season under Ange Postecoglou has not started as well as many may have expected, as Premier League injuries accumulate for every club. They have lost four games already this season including a recent loss away to out-of-form Crystal Palace as well as surrendering a two-goal lead to Brighton – losing 3-2. However, they have smashed Everton, Manchester and West Ham.

It is clear Spurs have an abundance of attacking quality, but their defence has let them down at times, with just two clean sheets all season. They face a tough test this weekend when Premier League action returns with top-four challenging Aston Villa visiting The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is Son Heung-min injured for Tottenham this weekend?

South Korean winger Son - who ranks at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time - had started the season impressively with two goals and two assists in his first five games before being sidelined for two matches with a tight hamstring. Son then returned with a goal in Spurs’ 4-1 win over West Ham before missing the loss the Crystal Palace last time out.

Spurs failed to score against a Palace side that had kept just one clean sheet all season before their match-up, even with the likes of Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison in the Tottenham squad. Spurs fans will therefore be relieved with Ange Postecoglou’s injury update.

Prior to the Palace game he said: “It's not really a hamstring injury, but he was out for a while and wasn't feeling right after the last game, so we're just being conservative with him. All things being well, he should be all right for next week.”

This update was followed by further positive news on Tuesday in the lead-up to their League Cup fixture against Manchester City.

Postecoglou said: “Son is almost fit but probably from our perspective we'll aim for the weekend.

“We're quite confident he'll be right for the weekend."

Tottenham fans will be glad to have the return of their captain not only for team morale, but for the clinical edge that he often brings to games.

Brennan Johnson has stepped up in recent games, but Son’s finishing will be key for Spurs if they want to push for Champions League spots, especially as they face Aston Villa and Manchester City across their next three games.