Is Tottenham star Heung-min Son injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Tottenham Hotspur are facing further injury worries over Heung-min Son this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou's side - who face Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League - will be hoping to continue their strong form as of late, after beating West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar in the past seven days.

Spurs have hopes of further success this season after finishing 5th in Postecoglou's first campaign in charge. But with their captain an injury doubt, worries are beginning to creep in for the Lilywhites ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park.

Is Heung-min Son injured for Spurs this weekend?

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

As confirmed by Tottenham boss Postecoglou, Son is not fit enough to play for his side this weekend after suffering a setback in his recovery.

The South Korean star did play against West Ham United last weekend, and found the net, but was rested in midweek against AZ and has unfortunately been unable to overcome his issue.

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is not fit enough to face Crystal Palace this weekend

"Sonny [is] still not right or feeling 100%," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. "He won't train today and [is] unlikely for the weekend."

That news will come as a huge blow for Spurs, who are looking to record their fifth Premier League win of the season, with a crucial clash with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup also on the horizon.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's view, Son will be a huge miss for Tottenham, but they do still pose enough quality to really hurt Crystal Palace, who themselves are struggling to find the net.

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke all have enough talent to get the job done and we predict a win for Spurs this weekend in Croydon.

Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

"As you said, they’re going through a tough spell," added Postecoglou on Crystal Palace's recent form. "I have no doubt they’ll get out of it because they do have some quality in the front third and they’re a hard-working team.

"I think for us what’s important is that we’re on a good run, we’ve been on a good run for a while, and we want to continue that. And the basis of that good run is how and we’re working and sticking to our principles."