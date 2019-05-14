PSG plan Real Madrid raid – and it could be bad news for Manchester United

PSG could be plotting a transfer raid on Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale, Isco and Toni Kroos among their leading targets.

Le Parisien report that the Ligue 1 champions are keen on the Madrid trio as they seek to improve their squad after a disappointing campaign.

Although Thomas Tuchel's wrapped up the title in April, they failed to win either the French Cup or the Coupe de la Ligue, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Europe's biggest prize has proved elusive ever since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2012.

PSG's owners are determined to land the Champions League and may finance moves for Isco, Bale and Kroos - each of whom has won the tournament at least three times - this summer.

Bale and Kroos are reportedly not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans for next term, while Isco could also be available to fund bids for Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen.

PSG face competition for Bale from both Tottenham and Manchester United, who have been heavily linked with the Welshman in recent weeks.

