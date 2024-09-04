Raheem Sterling takes strange shirt number at Arsenal, despite No.10 being available

Raheem Sterling's shirt selection at Arsenal has left supporters a little bewildered.

The Chelsea forward joined Mikel Arteta's side on a season-long loan deal last month after he was exiled from Enzo Maresca's plans. The England international is said to have turned down offers from Saudi Arabia as he eyes a way back into the Three Lions set-up before the 2026 World Cup.

Sterling scored ten goals and registered eight assists as the Blues finished 6th in the Premier League last season and has been hailed as a positive addition at the Emirates Stadium. However, with his new club having recently announced his brand-new kit number confusion has begun to sweep in.

As confirmed by Arsenal on Tuesday, Sterling will don the No.30 shirt for the first time in his career, despite the No.10 being available. He previously wore the No.31 upon beginning his career with Liverpool, before becoming Manchester City's No.7 during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal initially said on their website following Sterling's move to north London that he would be their new No.10 following Emile Smith Rowe's exit. The 24-year-old left the Gunners to join Fulham earlier this summer. He has also worn No.17 at Chelsea but was notably regarded as the club's No.7.

Raheem Sterling is Arsenal's No.30 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his move to the Emirates, Sterling reflected on a whirlwind period insisting he is excited to see what can be achieved under Arteta, someone who he worked closely with during his trophy-laiden spell at Manchester City previously. “I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for," he told Arsenal.com.

“Looking at everything, I’m just like, ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line. It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person.

“Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully I can gel really well with the boys and get going. It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark.”

