The Ultimate Chelsea quiz
Let's get into the Ultimate Chelsea quiz, as we give you teasers on Blues stars and stats, past and present
Your FourFourTwo football quiz is here. We're here to bring you the ultimate Chelsea quiz.
The Blues have quite the backstory. From their very first title and FA Cup victories to conquering Europe with superstars, this is a club that have gone to the very top.
So here’s our question. How well do you know Chelsea?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
40 questions about all things Chelsea Football Club coming up. No no time limit on this one, so feel free to give it some thought.
Questions stretch all the way back to long before the 2000s takeover and the days of Bonetti and Osgood, right through to the modern day. We’re going to ask you about specific goals, players, managers, moments, stats and everything in between.
And we’re even so kind as to give you hints along the way. Sign into Kwizly below and click the hint button to take away one of the four options on a question. You can use this as many times as you like.
Test your mates and share @FourFourTwo. Come on, show us what you’re made of…
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?
Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?
Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012?
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2007?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.