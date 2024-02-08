“It really is indescribable”: Henrik Larsson reflects on Old Firm derbies and Celtic success

Henrik Larsson's spectacular goalscoring exploits with Celtic made him one of the most popular players in the club's history.

During his seven years in Scotland, he was virtually unstoppable, making 313 appearances in all competitions and finding the net 242 times.

The 2000-01 was arguably Larsson's best, with 53 goals securing a domestic treble and the European Golden Shoe ahead of Lazio's Hernan Crespo.

It also delivered perhaps his finest moment in an Old Firm derby, with a brace in a 6-2 thrashing of Rangers that signalled Celtic's intent to dominate under Martin O'Neill.

The first of Larsson's two goals that day saw him surge through the middle, beating a defender before expertly chipping the ball over Stefan Klos.

“I scored a lot of goals, but that lob is one people remember," said the former Swedish international, speaking to FourFourTwo.

"There’s not a lot of love between the fans, but it’s the best derby in the world. In the same city, between two great clubs, all eyes are on when they will meet again in the calendar.

"The atmosphere, the noise in the stadium... I haven’t experienced that anywhere else. It really is indescribable."

Larsson's scored 15 goals in total against Rangers, further endearing him to Celtic supporters already mesmerised by his technical ability and winning mentality.

He will forever be associated with the club and is justifiably proud of the legacy he left behind when moving to Barcelona.

“I had seven wonderful years at Celtic. I made a name for myself in this industry, and the player I was,” he explains.

“Everything I did in Glasgow was fantastic. The club and the fans always treated me with great affection, and I had sensational team-mates.”

