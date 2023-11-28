Tottenham Hotspur report: Top target 'made available' - and he's proven under Ange Postecogou

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost in their January transfer business, with their top target said to be easily attainable.

The Lilywhites were flying at the top of the table but have lost the last three Premier League fixtures, with Manchester City looming large on the horizon next. With the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Richarlison and Pape Sarr all ruled out in recent weeks for one reason or another, Tottenham's squad has been stretched more than most.

Reinforcements are a necessity this winter: luckily, one player proven under Ange Postecoglou has been given the green light to come to north London.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been a big miss (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Times, Spurs' top target is former Celtic man Jota, who thrived under Postecoglou in Glasgow.

The Portuguese attacker has also since left the Bhoys, moving to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League – but is unregistered for the side, which also boasts the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. Nuno Espirito Santo, another former Tottenham boss, has left his post at the club this season.

Jota has been made available for loan, giving Tottenham the opportunity to bring him in this winter without a transfer fee, bolstering their attack.

Ange Postecoglou and Jota have previous (Image credit: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Spurs have the likes of Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic missing from attack. In defeat to Aston Villa, outcast Bryan Gil was awarded a first start of the season.

Jota is valued at €11 million by Transfermarkt.

