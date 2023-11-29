Tottenham Hotspur to hijack Manchester United's main transfer target: report

Tottenham Hotspur have been competitive in the Premier League this season under Ange Postecoglou - and now they're looking to challenge Manchester United in the January transfer market.

Currently sitting fifth in the table, Tottenham have impressed this term, but three defeats in a row has halted their title ambitions. Suspensions and injuries have badly affected them in recent games, however, and Spurs could be set to address those absences in January.

With James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Richarlison all on the treatment table, Postecoglou is eager to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Injuries have affected Spurs lately (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to do so, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hijack Manchester United's main target Jean-Clair Todibo, according to the Standard.

Reportedly available for around £39m, the French centre-back has put in some solid performances for Nice as they challenge at the top of Ligue 1. He's open to a move to the Premier League, though, and could provide the perfect replacement for Van de Ven.

Todibo will seek assurances that he becomes a regular starter at Tottenham, though, as he attempts to make France's Euro 2024 squad. Before that, Spurs will have to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Todibo is a rock at the centre of Nice's defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, multiple reports linked the Red Devils with Todibo, highlighting Erik ten Hag's interest in him. A move ultimately didn't happen due to Harry Maguire's reluctance to join West Ham United, however.

But with Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club and take over the football operations at Old Trafford, a deal could potentially become a lot more likely and easier to conclude.

Regardless, Spurs are still confident in securing Todibo's services, having made a centre-back their main priority for the upcoming window. Indeed, full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies started in the centre of defence during Tottenham's defeat at home to Aston Villa, with Eric Dier left on the bench.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Harry Kane on verge of shocking Bayern Munich, by completing 'special clause' months earlier than expected. There is another clause within Kane's deal, too – making it easy for him to return to north London.

And Kane has spoken exclusively to FFT following his move from Tottenham and electric start to life at Bayern, with the magazine on sale now.