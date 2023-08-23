‘It was mad’: Fabio Cannavaro says he had never seen anything like the atmosphere at Ibrox when he played there for Parma vs Rangers

Fabio Cannavaro played in some of the most important games in world football during his career at some of the most iconic grounds on the globe, but he suggests the atmosphere at Ibrox was unrivalled when playing there in 1999.

Facing off in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the 1999/00 Champions League, Rangers hosted the Italians at Ibrox in August, desperate to reach the group stages.

The likes of Lorenzo Amoruso, Giovanni van Bronckhort and Claudio Reyna lined up for the Gers against Gianluigi Buffon, Lillian Thuram and Cannavaro for Parma, in what was a heavyweight clash at that stage of the tournament.

Cannavaro was sent off during Parma's game against Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things didn't go too well for Cannavaro either, having been sent off in the first half for picking up two yellow cards as Rangers went onto win the game 2-0. Regardless, he vividly remembers the atmosphere that night to FourFourTwo.

"I remember that game very well and it was mad! I was also at the Stadio San Paolo as Maradona was starring and that was unique – only La Bombonera in Buenos Aires could compare to it [Ibrox] for emotion," Cannavaro tells FFT.

VIDEO: How the new Champions League format actually works

"Nevertheless, I’ll never forget that night in Glasgow. Wow – I was really impressed. Despite being sent off, I have fantastic memories of the game: walking onto the pitch, listening to the Champions League anthem, seeing that red, white and blue wall... I had never seen anything like that."

Though Parma were without Cannavaro for the second leg, the Serie A side managed to win 1-0. The result didn't prove enough, however, with Rangers qualifying on aggregate and consigning Parma to the UEFA Cup.

