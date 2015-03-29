Italy call up Santon and Abate for England clash

Antonio Conte has had defensive concerns to deal with - seeing Matteo Darmian suffer a facial injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bulgaria after Manuel Pasqual had sustained a rib problem.

Pasqual missed the Euro 2016 qualifier and is not in the squad for the friendly with England.

As such, Conte could call on full-backs Santon and Abate when Italy face Roy Hodgson's side.

Santon has been impressive for Roberto Mancini with Inter, following his initial loan move from Newcastle United, although the experienced Abate has not featured for Italy since the World Cup.