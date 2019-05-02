Italy midfielder to be observed by Manchester United this weekend – report

The Italy international has been heavily linked with a move away from Sardinia this summer after an impressive campaign in Serie A.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that the 22-year-old will be watched by an Old Trafford representative during this weekend's league match at the Stadio San Paolo.

United are said to be interested in making a move for the central midfielder this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans a summer overhaul of his squad.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is also understood to be a target, but the Italian club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not willing to sell him for less than his €150 million (£129 million) asking price.

Barella has made 31 appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Read more...

COLUMN Andy Mitten: Something is clearly wrong with David de Gea – but dragging contract negotiations are on him

QUIZ! Can you identify these 40 European clubs by their unusual nicknames?