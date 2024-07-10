"It's a disgrace, an absolute disgrace": Gary Neville fuming with Euro 2024 decision between England and Netherlands

Gary Neville dubbed the decision to award England a first-half penalty against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final 'an absolute disgrace'.

The Three Lions found themselves trailing to a stunning early Xavi Simons goal in Dortmund, but responded positively. A Bukayo Saka cross in the 14th minute was volleyed over the bar by Harry Kane, with Denzel Dumfries attempting to block the shot and connecting with the England skipper.

After being directed to go to the monitor by his VAR, Euro 2024 referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot after deeming Dumfries' contact to be a foul.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

The decision was quickly criticised by fans and pundits alike, but Kane wasted no time in converting the spot kick to level the match against the Netherlands. The score remained 1-1 at half-time and there was only one topic up for conversation during the break.

"Look, as a defender I think it’s an absolute disgrace," former England right-back Gary Neville exclaimed on ITV. "I think it’s an absolutely disgraceful decision.

"To have that given against me as a penalty at any time, but in a game of such importance. I was fuming with the one the other week, the Denmark one, the handball, that was a disgrace as well, I was offended by that one.

"I have to say, he just goes in naturally just to try and block the shot. it’s not a penalty for me, it’s nowhere near a penalty. I have to say I don’t think there were many England players claiming for it either.

"Harry obviously stayed down, he got a little bit of a tap on his foot, but it’s never a penalty for me. But obviously you take your luck England have played really well that first half."

Ian Wright was on hand alongside Neville to provide the perspective from a former striker's point of view, saying: "Gary, I think when you look at the way that penalties are given now, and the way the game is and when things go to VAR, that was reckless.

"The way he’s challenged. That’s why he’s given it. We’ve got VAR, we’ve got everything. If that’s anywhere else on the pitch you get a foul for it."

Ian Wright and Gary Neville disagreed over the incident (Image credit: Alamy)

A to and fro ensued, with Neville saying: "We’re all going mad. We all don’t know what a penalty is. If someone thinks that’s reckless then honestly… we’ve conditioned ourselves now in the game where we think that’s reckless and we think that’s a penalty, honestly, that is not a penalty."

Undeterred, Wright continued with his argument: "If you put that in the midfield, his studs are up, it’s soft, you can say whatever you want, but his studs are up, those are given as penalties now," he said before Neville had his final say on the incident.

"I think in the box there’s a little bit of licence for a defender to go with honesty and block the shot," he concluded. "There’s got to be a little bit of licence to block the shot, otherwise you’re never going to block a shot."

Simons had put the Netherlands 1-0 up earlier in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

