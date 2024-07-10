"It's a disgrace, an absolute disgrace": Gary Neville fuming with Euro 2024 decision between England and Netherlands

England were the beneficiaries of a controversial first-half penalty decision in their Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands - and Gary Neville wasn't happy

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands talks to referee Felix Zwayer during the Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 match between The Netherlands and England at BVB Stadion Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville dubbed the decision to award England a first-half penalty against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final 'an absolute disgrace'.

The Three Lions found themselves trailing to a stunning early Xavi Simons goal in Dortmund, but responded positively. A Bukayo Saka cross in the 14th minute was volleyed over the bar by Harry Kane, with Denzel Dumfries attempting to block the shot and connecting with the England skipper. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.