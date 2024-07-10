Netherlands star Xavi Simons had 1m Instagram followers by age 14 after becoming a viral internet sensation - now he's scoring in the Euro 2024 semi-final

Netherlands went 1-0 up against England at Euro 2024 thanks to Xavi Simons, who went viral online when still a young teenager

Netherlands forward Xavi Simons may only be 21, but for many football fans he's been a noticeable player for the better part of a decade - largely thanks to his social media presence as a viral internet sensation.

At just 14-years-old, Simons had racked up one million followers on Instagram, with a dedicated social media team looking after his account so that he could focus on his football. The Dutchman amassed those followers from the age of seven, when he signed for Barcelona's La Masia academy.

