'It’s been difficult watching because I know I could do a job there - I just feel like I could fit so well into that team': English defender hits out at England boss Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 snub

One English defender has voiced his frustration at not earning the nod in this England squad for Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate looks on
Gareth Southgate brought Luke Shaw but no other out-and-out left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rico Henry has called Gareth Southgate’s England selection into question after the Brentford defender missed out on a spot in the squad.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most reliable left-sided fullbacks in the Premier League for the past two seasons but he was not chosen to go to Germany for Euro 2024.

