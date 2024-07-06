'It’s been difficult watching because I know I could do a job there - I just feel like I could fit so well into that team': English defender hits out at England boss Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 snub

Rico Henry has called Gareth Southgate’s England selection into question after the Brentford defender missed out on a spot in the squad.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most reliable left-sided fullbacks in the Premier League for the past two seasons but he was not chosen to go to Germany for Euro 2024.

Southgate has been criticised for making some bizarre calls in the tournament, such as leaving the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon on the bench despite some poor showings from other players, but there were not too many complaints over the squad he selected.

Some of the big names to miss out included James Maddison and Marcus Radford but nothing too amiss. One slight concern, however, was Southgate’s decision to bring just a single left-back - Luke Shaw - who has been struggling with fitness up to now.

England have been using Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier on as their left-back. Though he has featured in that position on a couple of occasions for Newcastle, the veteran is a right-back.

And Lewis has spoken out about the Three Lions’ campaign and their lack of a left-footed player who can perform that role.

Rico Henry of Brentford has claimed watching England has been 'frustrating' (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been difficult watching England at Euro 2024 playing without an out-and-out left-back because I know I could do a job there," he told Brentford's official website.

"Luke Shaw has been struggling with an injury and we haven’t got any other left-footed full-backs in the squad."

Luke Shaw is yet to play for England in Euro 2024 owing to injury (Image credit: PA)

Lewis went on to say that seeing England struggle down that side has been ‘frustrating’ even though he admits that they have done well to get this far.

“And, when I’ve watched them this summer, I just feel like I could fit so well into that team. It has been frustrating not being there but it’s also been great to watch, seeing them doing well and getting into the quarter-finals."

