It's confirmed: Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Lionel Messi is officially the GOAT. PSG have confirmed it: you can stop the count.

At least, that's what we're guessing the French giants want us to believe, with their brand-new sleeve sponsor, GOAT, a "global platform for the past, present and future".

It's a fitting sponsor for a man considered to be the "greatest of all time" in the sport. Paris Saint-Germain have announced that the brand will adorn the sleeve of the little genius – and his teammates, of course (though few are suggesting Presnel Kimpembe is the best ever).

(Image credit: Getty)

“We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys,” said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. “GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world. Together we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere.”

Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group, however, claims that the particular brings together “two leading lifestyle brands“. We're sure that will do wonders for the club's reputation for caring more about looking good than winning trophies.

(Image credit: Getty)

PSG look like sewing up the Ligue 1 title this season against all odds, wrestling the trophy back from Lille with a true underdog story that's certain to warm the heart. They had to make mostly free transfers last summer, you know.

We jest, of course. PSG are still one of the biggest sides on Earth and with Messi surely smarting over an underwhelming season and Kylian Mbappe perhaps staying after all this summer, the champions-in-waiting seem almost certain to be back stronger than ever next year.

What could Arsenal possibly have to do with PSG? Well, according to reports, the Gunners could interfere with two signings that Les Parisiens want to make. Apparently, Lucas Paqueta is on the Gunners' radar with Paris Saint-Germain unwilling to match his valuation, while Mikel Arteta's interest in Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig could have an impact on Kylian Mbappe's contract saga.

Messi, meanwhile, says that he's going to "rethink things" after the World Cup. Could the Flea be retiring any time soon?