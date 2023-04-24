Jack Wilshere set to manage Arsenal U18s in FA Youth Cup final against West Ham

Jack Wilshere will manage Arsenal U18s in their FA Youth Cup final clash with West Ham United on Tuesday night, just 14 years after he won the trophy himself.

In 2009, Wilshere produced a man-of-the-match performance in the first leg of the FA Youth Cup final against Liverpool, assisting two goals and scoring himself as Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners on the night.

After the second leg, the Gunners beat Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate, with Wilshere lifting the trophy alongside players such as Luke Ayling, Emmanuel Frimpong and Francis Coquelin.

Now, 31-year-old Wilshere returns to the competition as head coach of Arsenal U18s, in just the first year of his coaching career. Arsenal take on West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Wilshere played his last professional game for Danish side AGF in 2022, before retiring in July 2022 aged 30, due to an accumulation of injuries. Soon after, Arsenal announced him as the new head coach of their U18s, where he now works alongside academy manager and former team-mate Per Mertesacker.

Mertesacker has been impressed with the job Wilshere has done in helping the next generation of Arsenal talent develop,

“It was brilliant to see him presenting himself, what he stands for, what he wants to be like, what coach he wants to be, how he wants to play," Mertesacker said.

“That needs to be somewhat aligned with what Mikel [Arteta] wants to see. I was just pretty impressed how Jack and Mehmet [Ali, U21 manager] have presented themselves in front of senior people that could have said ‘not good enough, we want to have people from the outside coming in.’

“Head coach is a big job. Struggling, learning moments in his first year, was amazing. But to go on an FA Youth Cup run like he did, who could have done that? I don’t know, I’m not sure. I think he has done amazing in his transition.”

West Ham will provide a tough test for Wilshere's squad, though, with the east Londoners currently 16 points clear at the top of the U18 Premier League South, having won 21 of their 24 games this season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled in the league this season, and are currently 10th in the 12-team league.

The young Gunners also recently lost 2-0 away to West Ham, but will be looking to put things right in the FA Youth Cup final on Tuesday night.