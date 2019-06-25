Here's why Manchester United aren't giving up on Jadon Sancho pursuit

Manchester United have not given up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, write The Sun.

The Red Devils had appeared to cool their interest in the Borussia Dortmund winger, who is valued at £70m.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would make signing Sancho a priority if Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba leave the club.

Inter Milan are keen to bring Lukaku to San Siro this summer, while Real Madrid want to continue their summer spending spree by capturing Pogba.

The sale of those two players would boost United's transfer kitty, and Solskjaer would likely respond by renewing his interest in Sancho.

The England international enjoyed a superb campaign for Dortmund last time out, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in the Bundesliga.

