Jadon Sancho makes England Euros admission as he prepares for Wembley return

Jadon Sancho is preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday

Jadon Sancho reacts to his missed penalty during the Euro 2020 final
Jadon Sancho has admitted he is still getting over his Euro 2020 penalty heartbreak as he gears up for a return to Wembley Stadium. 

The Manchester United loanee has been a key part of Borussia Dortmund’s run to tonight’s Champions League final, where the German side will hope to upset the odds and deny Real Madrid a record-extending 15th European Cup. 

