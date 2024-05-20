Real Madrid midfielder to miss Champions League final, in huge blow for Spanish side

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest for a 15th European Cup after one of their key players was ruled out through injury.

The Spanish giants take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1 as they look to regain the trophy that they last won in 2021/22.

But if they are to follow up their semi-final victory over Bayern Munich by taking another German scalp, they will have to do it without one of their key players.

Aurelien Tchouameni (Image credit: Alamy)

France international Aurelien Tchouameni broke his foot in the second-leg victory over Munich earlier this month and Spanish outlet Marca reports that the damage - a break to his third metatarsal on his left foot - will rule him out of the final.

Tchouameni had been a mainstay in the Real Madrid midfield in recent weeks, starting Real’s El Clasico win over Barcelona last month, as well as both legs of legs of the Champions League semi-final win over Bayern.

Real wrapped up the La Liga title earlier this month, but will likely have to turn to Eduardo Camavinga in midfield against Dortmund if they are to claim a domestic and European double.

Marca add that Tchouameni flew to the USA to see a consultant over his injury, only to be told he would not be able to return in time for the Wembley final. He now faces a race against time to convince France boss Didier Deschamps to include him in Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 squad this summer.

Real Madrid, though, still have plenty of midfield options to choose from, with Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos all available for the final.

Camavinga will likely fill in at central defensive midfield (Image credit: Alamy)

