Manchester United ready to launch January assault for Jadon Sancho in bid to secure top four finish

The England international’s superb form since joining Dortmund in 2017 was rewarded with a new £190,000-per-week deal on Wednesday.

But the Sun reports that the Red Devils have not been put off by the show of commitment and have made Sancho their top target for the mid-season transfer window.

Manchester United are gathering £100 million to splash out this winter to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side reach the Champions League.

Sancho is believed to be the Norwegian’s top priority and the cash raised from the £75 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter, as well as the possible exits of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, could go towards a bid.

The 19-year-old has started the new German season in good form, providing two goals and two assists in his opening three appearances.

“The money is certainly there and Ole knows that,” a club source told the newspaper.

“Everyone knows January is always a difficult market but if it’s the difference between keeping United in the top-four mix, the owners won’t hesitate to back the manager.”

