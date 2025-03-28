Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spent the season on loan at Chelsea

Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho's future continues to throw up plenty of intrigue.

The 25-year-old - who is Manchester United's fifth-most expensive signing ever - fell out with former manager Erik ten Hag and subsequently joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

With an agreed £25 million obligation to buy taken up by Enzo Maresca's side, it now appears as if the Blues are happy to pay an additional £5 million to break that agreement and send him back to Manchester this summer. So where will he go next?

Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho COULD be in search of a new club again this summer

Jadon Sancho's spells at Manchester United and Chelsea have promised very little (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sancho has started 16 Premier League games this year and has been a mainstay under Maresca. But news suggesting he will be sent back to Old Trafford has begun to gather traction.

The Atheltic have relayed that a fee of £5m will be required to cancel his obligation to buy and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea push forward with their original plans to make his move permanent for £25m.

Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to new information, four more clubs have spiked their interest in the England international. TEAMtalk says Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and Roma are all keen on the exiled Red Devils star.

“I don’t know," Ruben Amorim replied when asked if Sancho did not want to play for Manchester United again. "I’m just focused on my players and my problems. Sancho is not my problem."

Sancho's career has again halted and given his up-and-down spell in the Premier League, a move abroad once again may be the best move.

Scoring just twice all season, some believe Sancho's qualities are not suited to the English game and without pace as a wide player, he is often seen as 'easy to play against'.

Sancho and Ten Hag never saw eye-to-eye at Old Trafford (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, Sancho is too much of a risk for another big Premier League club given his high wages. We can't see him staying in England next season.

Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether the former Southampton academy product will play. They face Tottenham.