Jamal Musiala opens up on Bayern Munich contract talks amid Manchester City interest

Jamal Musiala is keeping relatively coy on his future at Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old midfielder has risen to stardom over the last few years, putting in some standout displays in the Bundesliga, as well as at Euro 2024 for Germany. Under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2026, his imminent future, however, remains a bone of contention.

Clubs including Manchester City and Chelsea are known to be fans of Musiala's talents, with there a feeling the German international may one day wish to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Jamal Musiala opens up on his contract situation at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about extending his contract earlier this week, Musiala provided an update on the situation. "Yes, I can imagine it [extending his contract]," he told Sky Germany, via Goal. "There are already talks."

"I can't say much now. It's better to remain a bit of a mystery. [It could still] take a bit more time," he added.

Bayern Munich are flying high so far in the Bundesliga, having yet to taste defeat in their opening eight games this season. Six wins and two draws have almost covered over concerns in the UEFA Champions League, following recent losses to Aston Villa and Barcelona

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Eberl, Bayern’s board member for sport, recently admitted he would like to make Musiala the poster boy to help inspire and motivate the Bavarians' next generation of stars.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Jamal should be the face of FC Bayern," he began. "Will it be difficult? Difficult yes, but not impossible. Jamal knows what he has in FC Bayern.

"It’s the club that took him to this level. We’re ambitious, we want to win titles, just like Jamal. Bayern’s goal is to keep Jamal.”

VIDEO: How Bayern Munich Managed To Lure Harry Kane To The Bundesliga

In FourFourTwo's view, it almost feels like Manchester City or Chelsea would have to part with a substantial fee in order to lure Musiala away from Bayern Munich in the future.

At 21, he has the world at his feet and is only going to get better. The German giants will have an eye on the future and keeping hold of the former Blues academy star almost seems like a necessity if they want to ensure success.