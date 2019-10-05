Tottenham could rival Manchester United for James Maddison - but much depends on Christian Eriksen

Tottenham will make a move for James Maddison if Christian Eriksen departs the club in January or next summer, according to reports.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of June and appears to have no intention of extending his stay in north London.

The former Ajax playmaker was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, while Atletico Madrid were also mentioned as a potential destination.

Eriksen reportedly rejected the chance to join Manchester United, having made it clear that his preference was a move to La Liga.

The Denmark international could depart for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens in January, or he could leave on a free ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

And the Daily Mirror write that Spurs have made Maddison their leading target as they seek a long-term replacement for Eriksen.

The England international has made a fine start to the season, scoring one goal and providing two assists as Leicester attempt to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United have also included Maddison on a list of potential recruits, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to strengthen his squad in January.

United paid a world-record fee for a defender in signing Harry Maguire for £80m this summer, and they could be poised to return to the King Power Stadium for Maddison.

The Red Devils are reportedly confident of landing the former Norwich man for around £60m, although Leicester are likely to be reluctant to part with one of their key players in the middle of the season.

However, Tottenham will hope that they can beat United to Maddison’s signature, particularly if Eriksen leaves as expected.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich at Brighton on Saturday.

READ MORE

Pochettino's pressure: why it's likely to get worse for Tottenham before it gets better

Why Liverpool shouldn’t fear Jurgen Klopp leaving for the German national team job

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed