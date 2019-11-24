Leicester plan to offer James Maddison a new deal to ward off Manchester United interest

Leicester will offer to double James Maddison’s wages in a bid to extend his stay at the club, according to reports.

Maddison has emerged as a leading transfer target for Manchester United after his impressive start to the season.

The attacking midfielder has been a key figure for second-placed Leicester this term, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances.

United are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing the former Norwich man to Old Trafford next summer.

But Leicester are keen to keep hold of one of their key players and are prepared to offer Maddison a new deal in an attempt to persuade him to stay put.

The 23-year-old currently earns £50,000 per week and is under contract at the King Power Stadium until summer 2023.

And according to the Daily Mail, the Leicester hierarchy are willing to offer Maddison £100,000 per week as they seek to keep him happy in the East Midlands.

The Foxes' lofty position in the table should also aid their attempt to tie the one-time England international down.

Brendan Rodgers' side are on course to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, and currently sit 13 points clear of United in the standings - although the Red Devils have played one game fewer.

The chance to compete in Europe's premier competition would no doubt appeal to Maddison, who was playing in the Championship as recently as 18 months ago.

However, it is not yet clear whether the midfielder will decide to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the King Power.

And United will hope that their pulling power will prove decisive, as they attempt to prise another player away from Leicester after acquiring Harry Maguire in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

