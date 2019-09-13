Friday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United monitoring Premier League rivals' playmaker

What the papers say

Manchester United are monitoring James Maddison over a potential move for the Leicester midfielder next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 22-year-old only joined the Foxes from Norwich in 2018 and has a contract until 2023, but the paper reports that United are weighing up making a move for him in the summer.

United are also prepared to double the wages of defender Victor Lindelof and offer him a contract worth £150,000 a week, according to The Sun.

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira and Napoli’s Ruiz Fabian battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, the Daily Mail reports.

The Mirror, meanwhile reports that United have scouted Reading’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

And 15-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond is a shock target for Valencia and Benfica after impressing for England Under-17s, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Lionel Messi declares one condition to stay at Barcelona amid exit talkhttps://t.co/q8QSegMCa4pic.twitter.com/8hVoq6SXLy— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 13, 2019

Arsenal reportedly tried to sign winger Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid this summer https://t.co/kV60y2bBcF— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) September 13, 2019

Players to watch

Liam Donnelly: Motherwell have offered the midfielder a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Christian Eriksen: Atletico Madrid could sign the Spurs midfielder for free, The Sun reports.

Graham Dorrans: The former Rangers midfielder is wanted by Dundee, according to the Daily Record.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name every country Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against?

LIST 10 players who came to the Premier League too early

OPINION Critics can attack Danny Rose for not keeping his mouth shut – but they can't claim he's wrong