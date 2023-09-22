James Maddison planning roast dinner-themed celebration as he explains 'main man' comment
James Maddison has impressed since joining Tottenham Hotspur, but his eating habits around roast dinners have also raised eyebrows
James Maddison has revealed that he might be planning to do a roast dinner-themed celebration the next time he scores for Tottenham Hotspur, after explaining the context behind his viral comments.
When discussing his confidence on the football pitch and whether he enjoys being a showman, Maddison told The Independent that his outgoing and exuberant personality is reflected in all aspects of his life - including when he has a roast dinner.
“It’s not a conscious effort to try and be the showman,” he said. “That’s just how I play football. That’s just how I am as a person, [when] I go for a roast dinner with my family, I like to be the main man.”
The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has clarified what he meant, however, while speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.
"That was taken way out of context, by the way," Maddison claimed. "The question was about being a showman, and I said 'that's how I am as a person - when we're at dinner I like to tell jokes and stuff', so it kind of got taken out of context."
The 26-year-old did enjoy the social media furore that happened when that quote first landed, though, and even suggested he might have to forego his dart-throwing celebration in favour of a roast dinner-themed one for the next goal that he scores for Spurs.
"I'm not sure that's entirely what I meant, but I enjoyed the memes nonetheless. Some of them were absolutely hilarious. My group chat with my friends was pinging with tweets and TikToks of me being the main man at a roast dinner, which I'm not entirely sure I said to be honest.
"It was worth it for the banter - I might have to do a roast dinner celebration the next time I score."
Maddison has settled into life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium very quickly since arriving at the club in the summer, scoring two goals and assisting two more in the opening five Premier League games of the season.
Ange Postecoglou has also been impressed by the new No.10, stating he has been "overjoyed" at the impact he has had at the club. The pair both received August's Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards, too, highlighting their strong starts at Spurs.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022.
