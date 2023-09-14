Tottenham Hotspur star ranked as the best summer signing by football agents

Tottenham Hotspur spent over £250m in the summer transfer window on nine new players, and one signing has been commended by football agents as the best deal made by a Premier League side.

Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in August, Tottenham have been given a new lease of life under Ange Postecoglou and have picked up three wins and one draw in their opening four Premier League games.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have all been added to the Spurs squad, and in a survey conducted by The Athletic on 20 football agents, nine believed Maddison was the best single deal made by a club in the summer.

Maddison is ranked as the best summer signing (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Costing Tottenham Hotspur just £40m despite contributing 30 goals and 24 assists over the course of the previous three seasons for Leicester City, agents believed Maddison offered great value. A proven Premier League player, Spurs faced little competition in bringing the 26-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well.

Newcastle United were interested, but their focus at the start of the window was on bringing in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

One agent in the survey even pointed to how Maddison cost less than Cole Palmer's transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea - remarkable when considering the proven ability of Maddison compared to the potential of Palmer.

Maddison has already registered two goals and two assists (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two goals and two assists in his first four games at the club highlights how he has settled in well to life at Tottenham, too, with Postecoglou even adding him to the leadership group which also comprises Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero.

Elsewhere, Arsenal received credit for managing to land Declan Rice from West Ham, as they fended off interest from Manchester City. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane's respective European moves were also recognised, while Chelsea bringing in young Brazilian Deivid Washington is expected to be a great signing in the coming years.

