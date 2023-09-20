Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy makes shocking admission about future transfer

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for being a no-nonsense negotiator who only allows deals to happen on his own terms, and his latest admission continues that trend.

While Tottenham Hotspur have started life positively under new manager Ange Postecoglou, dispelling concerns about the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for an initial £86m in the summer, question marks still remain over whether Daniel Levy is the right man to lead the club at an executive level.

Regarded as someone who operates difficultly in the transfer market, Levy often squeezes every last pound out of a potential deal before signing it off. Selling Harry Kane proved that entirely, but the Tottenham chairman's latest admission is certainly a positive for Spurs fans.

Spurs have been impressive under Postecoglou so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at a fans' forum on Tuesday night, Levy engaged in a question and answer session with Tottenham Hotspur supporters. Levy was asked if the club had a buy-back clause on Harry Kane, having already come under fire for letting the talismanic striker go.

"Of course," the Tottenham Hotspur chairman replied, highlighting that there is a potential buy-back clause inserted into Kane's contract at Bayern that could see him return to north London later in his career.

In order to not lose the 30-year-old on a free next summer, Tottenham sold Kane to the German giants to rebuild their own squad. While he signed a four-year deal in Bavaria, Kane could come back to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium sooner than expected.

Levy inserted a buy-back clause in Kane's Bayern Munich contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Levy, though, refused to provide any further details or intricacies about the buy-back clause. How much Kane will cost, and in what transfer window, is therefore unknown.

Kane, meanwhile, has admitted that he still keeps an eye out for Spurs results while speaking ahead of his Champions League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday night.

"Fantastic start - I am always keeping an eye on them and think I will keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life," Kane said.

"I am really happy to see the team playing the way they are and, of course, to see their fans happy as well is a great thing.

"I am sure they will be excited to keep that up. They have a massive game coming up (against Arsenal on Sunday), so for sure I will see how they get on over the course of the season."

