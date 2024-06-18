Jeremy Vine: Joey Barton faces paying yet more damages after £75,000 defamation settlement

Former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has issued an apology and agreed to pay substantial damages after posting libellous tweets

Joey Barton court case
Joey Barton has agreed a settlement with Jeremy Vine, but the case isn't closed according to the BBC presenter (Image credit: Danny Lawson)

Joey Barton has apologised and must pay at least £75,000 plus costs to Jeremy Vine after a High Court judge ruled that the former midfielder had posted defamatory comments about the broadcaster on social media.

Vine has indicated that is not the end of the matter, however, with the settlement reached only covering half of the messages that led him to sue the former Manchester City player.

