Here's why Manchester United and Liverpool could both miss out on Joao Felix this summer

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Benfica attacking midfielder Joao Felix this summer, report Record.

City officials have met with the teenager’s parents to discuss a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Felix has enjoyed a sensational season at the Estadio da Luz, scoring 18 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal under-21 international has a £100m release clause in his contract as various European giants attempt to secure his signature.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have all been linked with the 19-year-old, but City have jumped to the front of the queue.

Pep Guardiola is keen to improve the Premier League leaders’ squad depth after City crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the second season in a row.

Guardiola’s side, who face Leicester on Monday, are one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

