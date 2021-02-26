John Hughes urges Ross County to build on Celtic victory against St Mirren

John Hughes stressed the need for Ross County to build on their welcome win over Celtic when they visit St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies’ 1-0 win over the Hoops in Dingwall on Sunday night took the Highland club off the foot of the Scottish Premiership, two points above Hamilton and Kilmarnock with a game in hand over the latter.

Ahead of the trip to Paisley, Hughes looked for another positive result.

He said: “It is another tough challenge.

“The Celtic game was a bonus. It goes for nothing if we don’t do the business against St Mirren, a team that’s flying high, so we know how difficult it is.

“We are hoping we go there on the back of the Celtic result, keep the same levels, don’t get too far in front of ourselves and pick up a win.

“We are in a good place going into the end of the season. I am really pleased for all the hard work they have put in.

“I have seen a real improvement in a lot of stuff we are trying to implement. That is down to the players.”

Hughes was happy to see his side climb off the bottom of the table but insists he has to keep his his players focused.

The former Inverness, Falkirk and Hibernian boss said: “I don’t think we are going to be shooting up the league between now and the end of the season.

“It is going to be nip and tuck, we know that.

“But I am looking at performances and the performance that they gave me against Celtic the other night – although it was different from one or two other games – if we keep doing that we will win more games than we will lose.

“So they have set themselves a standard, they can’t go below that and it is my job to keep that standard going.

“And that is what I am trying to do at the club. You are always pressing buttons, pushing them and trying to get the best out of them and I really pleased for one or two who have come in and played their part.”